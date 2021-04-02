WKU has parted ways with Lost River Pizza and is looking for a new restaurant to add to the Helm Library. Students have voiced their opinions and below are the top five suggestions for the new restaurant in Helm Library.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes is another classic choice that has already made an appearance at WKU. The previous on-campus location was near PFT. This would add another place to get chicken on-campus besides Chic-Fil-a and Redzone.

Mister B’s Pizza and Wings

Mister B’s offers a variety of wing flavors, pasta, and pizza. From buffalo mac and cheese pasta to the famous buffalo wings, Mister B’s could be a fan favorite among students.

Griff’s Deli

Griff’s Deli is a local Bowling Green restaurant that offers an array of sandwiches, paninis, and salads. Currently, there isn’t a deli at Western, so Griff’s Deli would add something new to campus.

ConCon’s

Another local restaurant, ConCon’s, is a popular selection among Bowling Green residents. They offer a selection of breakfast and lunch options. WKU doesn’t offer any restaurants that mainly provide breakfast options, so ConCon’s could be a great addition.

Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom is a popular pizzeria in Bowling Green. Aside from serving pizza, they also offer wraps, salads, and wings. Being a pizzeria, Mellow Mushroom could serve as a great replacement for Lost River Pizza.

