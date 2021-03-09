As the weather is warming up, it’s time to go outside and enjoy the nice weather. Here are seven fun outdoor activities.

Draw with sidewalk chalk

Embrace your artistic side and draw with chalk on the sidewalk. Create images that others can admire as they go about their day.

If you want to feel good about what you write, try to put down some encouraging phrases or drawings to brighten others' day.

Have a picnic with friends

Grab a few friends and have a picnic. You could have one at a park or grab a few blankets and enjoy one on the grass.

Bowling Green is home to several parks that provide open area and plenty of sunlight for you and your friends.

Go for a run

Spring weather is the ideal condition for running. It’s not too hot or too cold, so you can break out your shorts and run a lap around the neighborhood.

The loop around the hill provides a challenging and fun route while giving you a nice tour of campus.

Go for a hike

Take in the fresh air and explore the outdoors. You can go to a park and take a walk on one of the trails and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Mammoth Cave and Barren River are both roughly 40+ minutes away, but the trails and views at both are well worth the drive.

Ride a bike or skateboard

Go for a ride around town and go sightseeing. You could also practice a few new tricks!

Bowling Green has several local bike and skate shops to choose from, including Howard's, Nat's Outdoor Sports and Catalina Bike Shop.

The Bowling Green Riverfront Foundation also offers opportunities for mountain and track biking, along with white water rafting and bouldering.

Play a team sport

Team sports are a great way to bring a big group of friends together to bond. Kickball, frisbee, touch football and other outdoor sports will get your blood pumping for a good time.

South Lawn on campus provides a great open field for you and your friends to stretch out your game. Be courteous to others though!

Go camping

It’s time to bring out the camping gear. While camping you can tell stories and roast marshmallows. It can be a memorable night for you and your friends.