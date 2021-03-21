It’s movie night on the hill.

You have your snacks, your drink of choice, and all your friends with you, the only question is which movie you all should watch.

Well, to be of any help you may need, here are the Herald’s picks for the top 7 movies currently on Netflix.

#1 - The Social Network

We are kicking things off with an amazingly put together biographical drama about Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Isenberg) and the creation of Facebook.

The movie itself is thoroughly enjoyable, with lots of drama, romance, college themes and one of the greatest music scores of all time.

You’ll find yourself completely invested in this film, rooting for some characters and wishing downfall on others.

In all honesty, there are a lot of things in the film that stray from the true origins of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, but at least the creative liberties of Hollywood have turned a mediocre story into a great one.

#2 - Superbad

At this point, if you haven’t seen Superbad, you’re doing it all wrong.

This is arguably the most beloved comedy of our generation, with an A-list cast including Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, and Bill Hader to name a few.

It’s a feel good, hilarious high school comedy with just enough emotional touch to make the time spent watching it worthwhile.

In short, if you’re looking for something that you have to pause because it is making you cry-laugh, “Superbad” is for you.

#3 - Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Michael Cera returns from the last entry to bring us one of the greatest action/romance movies of all time.

Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is a Toronto native who becomes infatuated with American Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), only to realize that he must defeat her seven evil exes if he wants to date her.

This movie has unbelievable comedic value, ridiculously good transitions (you’ll understand what I mean if you watch it), a stellar soundtrack, surprisingly powerful romance and sheer re-watchability.

Director Edgar Wright produced a timeless masterpiece with this film, and it is up to you whether or not you’ll do the due diligence of watching it.

#4 - Perks of Being a Wallflower

If you are wanting a heart warming and tear jerking coming of age teen drama, then look no further than “Perks of Being a Wallflower”

This film tells a great story about friendship and growing up, but also stays very close to reality while maintaining enough movie magic to keep you watching.

What makes this film good is that everything about it is relatable, whether it be the characters, the settings, or the emotions expressed throughout.

It also ends with a jaw-dropping twist that will leave you completely shell-shocked, so if that’s something you think you’d enjoy then check it out.

#5 - A Silent Voice

“A Silent Voice” comes in as the only animated movie on this list, and it is very deserving of its spot.

This film is very artistic and the animation style reflects the themes throughout the movie in a beautiful way

The movie tackles depression, disability, loneliness, and a multitude of other struggles through a relationship between a deaf girl and a teenage outcast.

It is a great movie to watch if you’re looking for something to reflect on and analyze, as a lot of the artistic aspects will leave you speechless.

#6 - Inception

Christopher Nolan is known for making mind-blowing masterpieces, and “Inception” is a perfect example.

The basic plot is wrapped around the premise of people going into each other's dreams to extract information that would not be shared in consciousness.

The movie follows Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), an experienced “dream sharer” and thought extractor, as he attempts to complete a job as well as navigate the mental health issues his new reality has given him.

The movie is full of twists, turns, and epic action packed scenes, making it a great option for movie night.

#7 - Django Unchained

Of course a Quentin Tarantino movie was going to make this list.

Django Unchained is incredibly exciting to watch, leaving you on the edge of your seat with an end that may have you cheering out loud.

The movie is set in the 1850s and follows the story of enslaved Django (Jamie Foxx) as he joins German bounty hunter Dr. King Shultz (Christopher Waltz) to track down wanted men to earn enough money to buy his wife’s freedom.

This film has great dialogue, surprising comedy, beautiful videography and is absolutely a must watch

Be warned, Django Unchained is unapologetic in its telling of slavery in the United States and, like any Tarantino movie, features gratuitous violence and disturbing themes.

