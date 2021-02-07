It’s Sunday and you still don’t have meals for the big game today. You need some quick recipes that are gonna leave you and your roommates or family full and happy.

Here are some quick recipes you can whip up before the game using only an oven or instant pot and some budget ingredients.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

These sliders are easy, cheap, and filling. The best part of this recipe is the sauce you’ll wipe on the buns. My mom makes these at home, so trust me when I say it's good.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

This quick and easy recipe can get you a lot of delicious dip fast. You likely already have most of these ingredients at home, but for only about $15 you can make 12 servings quick.

Cook time: 30 minutes

Nothing is worse than forgetting to prepare food for your vegan or vegetarian friend, or showing up to your house with nothing you can eat yourself. This quick and cheap recipe is filling and will make great leftovers if you end up making too much.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Super quick and super easy, nachos are the classic dish that everyone loves. For vegetarians, leave out the beef and you’ve got a dish everyone loves.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

No one can resist a tray full of homemade fresh mac and cheese. Another staple dish where you’ll likely have everything you need at home already.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

We can’t forget to eat our greens, and you’ll be glad to with this green bean casserole recipe. It can be made quickly and you only need five ingredients, making it an easy option for a healthier Super Bowl dish.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Super quick, super easy, super delicious. This recipe can be made with cheap and easy to find ingredients and are an absolute crowd-pleaser. Don’t skimp on the marinara to dip with!

