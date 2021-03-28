Spring is just around the corner and the cherry blossoms are in bloom. so it may be time to update your wardrobe with some trendy new items. From fun patterns to oversize clothing pieces, here are seven spring fashion trends you need to know about.

1. Knit Wear

As the weather begins to warm up, a knit sweater vest or knit ribbed tank top could be the perfect transition piece. Getting a light blue or green could be the perfect pop of color with any basic outfit.

2. Heeled sandals

These light pink Steve Madden shoes have been blowing up over TikTok as a dupe for Gucci’s rubber sandal. These shoes could be paired with a variety of fun outfits from just a t-shirt and jeans or a tennis skirt.

3. Pants with patterns

From animal prints to checkers, funky patterns will be making an appearance this spring, and these are a good way to add a pop of color. Many of these patterns can be found in neutral tones like zebra print, which will make them much easier to pair with outfits.

4. Oversized blazers

Oversized blazers are a good staple piece to have because they can be added on to almost any outfit and make an outfit look more put together. Blazers are great pieces to find thrifting in the men’s and women’s sections for a cheaper price than to buy one new.

5. Marble pattern

Marble patterns combine a ton of colors making it easy to throw on and pair with any outfit. This pattern can be thrown with a pair of blue jeans or a nice mini skirt. For chilly days, a cardigan could be thrown over top of it, or be worn by itself on hotter days.

6. Sage green

Sage green has been a very popular color these past few months, and will continue to be as people start styling more colors for the spring season. Sage green crop tops can be found almost anywhere online from Tilly’s, Shein or anywhere you shop.

7. Chunky rings

Chunky rings have been seen all over TikTok, especially since Emma Chamberlain posted a photo featuring some colorful chunky rings a few weeks ago. These rings are a subtle way to add a pop of color to any outfit for the spring season.

