While masks are important and will save lives during a pandemic, there are times where it feels better to enjoy the fresh air without one.

Here are a few scenic locations around campus where you can socially distance safely and take your mask off for a just brief moment.

OUTSIDE GRISE HALL

Nestled in front of Grise Hall is the perfect outdoor study spot. This is a great place to enjoy some shade while also providing ample opportunity to people-watch.

However, there is only one bench available, so you might need to wait until later in the day when campus isn’t as busy. Alternatively, you might try bringing a hammock to the nearby trees.

STUDY TENT BEHIND FAC

Located right behind FAC and in front of the Colonnade is a large outdoor tent perfect for studying. The tent houses numerous tables and chairs and provides students with ample shade.

Make sure to sanitize tables after use to help keep your fellow students’ safe.

THE STEPS AT THE COLONNADE

The Colonnade has always been a popular hang-out spot for students. There is ample room to spread out and the sunsets up at the top of the hill can be spectacular.

Just be sure to check the weather before heading up, there’s no shelter if it starts raining.

THE KISSING BRIDGE

Located right behind Cherry Hall is the famous Kissing Bridge, a popular spot for students to bring their partners. This is one of the prettiest spots on campus and provides plenty of space to study.

THE STEPS AT VAN METER

The front of Van Meter Hall is the perfect spot for studying. There is very little foot traffic and the steps offer a beautiful view of the surrounding area. Don’t forget to make a wish in the fountain while you’re there.

BIG RED STATUE

If you need companionship while studying, why not pay a visit to Big Red? Located down the hill from Van Meter is a statue of everyone’s favorite mascot.

There is plenty of room to sit and there isn’t much foot traffic, making it a quiet and serene study spot.

FELTS LOG HOUSE

The historic Felts House is located right next to the Kentucky Museum and is the perfect hidden hideaway for studying. There’s plenty of trees for hammocking and is a great spot to look for the elusive white squirrel.

SOUTH LAWN

The sprawling South Lawn is the perfect place to catch up on schoolwork. Bring a blanket and enjoy the sunshine, but keep in mind that the lawn is used to host events from time to time. Just make sure to check WKU's event schedule to see if it’s available or not.

Downing Student Union Lawn

Located behind DSU and in front of Minton, the row of cherry trees is the perfect lawn for hammocking. There’s plenty of trees to choose from, allowing students to socially distance safely. This area is very busy, so try and go later in the day when activity dies down.

Do you have your own outdoor study spot? Let us know!