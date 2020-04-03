Practicing social distancing can be hard, especially when it seems like there is nothing to do. You could read a book or paint your entire room, but why do that when you could curl up on the couch and watch apocalypse movies?

In honor of these difficult times, here is a list of movies that are sure to make you feel better about the state of our current civilization.

1. Damnation Alley (1977)

Don’t let this movie’s age fool you — this movie is full of gold. Set during World War III, a small group of survivors are forced to fight nature itself and mutant insects. As they cross a stretch of desert known as “Damnation Alley” they continuously fight for their lives in hopes of making it out alive.

2. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

If you haven’t already seen this movie, now is the time. It features the perfect mix of zombie fighting and comedy as Shaun steps up to protect those he loves. Shaun has to push aside his boyish tendencies and become the man his girlfriend wants him to be in order to save himself from the zombies.

3. Snowpiercer (2013)

An ice age settles in 2014 and the survivors are forced to live on a train known as “Snowpiercer.” As of 2031 the passengers are arranged by social class, with the poorest at the tail of the train. Everyone is led to believe there is no life outside of the train. Events unfold and a select few fight the higher-ups for a chance at a better life on the outside.

4. Akira (1988)

This Japanese animated film takes place in post-atom bomb Tokyo. Kaneda, the main protagonist, fights the government and its scientists in order to save his friend from a government project. Even in its age, the movie is truly a trip.

5. The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

The small town of Centerville is experiencing quite the epidemic as the dead begin to rise from their graves. The citizens of this tiny town must fight to survive. “The Dead Don’t Die” has zombies, comedy and Adam Driver. Need I say more?

Even when things seem bleak, you can still look on the bright side and find some enjoyment as you sit at home.

So wash your hands, make some popcorn and turn on an apocalypse movie to ease your mind.

Features reporter Taylor Metcalf can be reached at 270-745-6291 and taylor.metcalf496@topper.wku.edu.