Chaney’s Dairy Barn held its annual “Ice cream for Breakfast” day Saturday morning where the local dairy farm offered donut sundaes for attendees.

Chaney’s, located on Nashville Road, encouraged kids 10 and younger to come to the event dressed in pajamas. Those who did were offered a free scoop of ice cream and donut with unlimited toppings.

Attendees were offered to sit either in the upstairs dining area with 50% capacity for social distancing or at an outside pavilion. Although cold and wet, the children had no issues playing outside on Chaney’s playground where the kids were able to fight off their sugar rush.

“This was just the event our family needed,” said Bowling Green resident Mark Cookes. “The kids are getting to play with the other kids and just have a good time. And they definitely weren’t too mad about the ice cream and donuts.”

The event was held in partnership with Groovy Gus Bus Donut Bus which provided all of the donuts for the event. The Groovy Gus Bus is known for its deep-fried donuts and being a Bowling Green staple.

Kids and parents weren’t the only ones to get in on the fun as many WKU students made it to the event as well.

“My boyfriend and I heard about the event and love supporting local businesses when we can,” said WKU senior Madison Barth. “We decided to make a fun date out of it.”

Employees stayed busy almost the entire morning as kids smiling under their masks lined up to the back door for a chance at a delicious and sugary breakfast.

“The kids have been loving our newest flavor, Fruity Pebbles,” said Chaney’s employee Colby Stall. “Another popular flavor is our WKU themed ice cream Big-Red-Rumble which is a white chocolate base with red velvet and chocolate chips.”

The farm is known for producing its own dairy products such as ice cream and milk with the cow farm. They currently offer more than 50 flavors of ice cream and sell locally sourced milk by the gallon.

“It was really nice to see all the kids back and smiling, even if it was under masks,” said Stall “This is our first event we’ve had since we had to cancel our movie nights. I haven’t seen us this busy in a few months.”

Chaney’s is typically known for giving tours of cattle jerseys and how they produce their dairy products but COVID-19 restrictions have made it more difficult. Chaney’s has lately had to rely on selling ice cream and milk to go.

The farm would typically do about 100 tours a year with tastings after, but due to COVID-19, have only managed 10 tours so far. All tours have also been changed to self-guided with limited capacity for social distancing

“My family and I have been coming to Chaney’s for years,” said local resident and mother Sheryl Johnson. “Seeing such a local gem like this farm getting their business back is all that matters. The community needs a place like this.”

Reporter Sean Snyder can be reached at sean.snyder887@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @seanwsnyder.