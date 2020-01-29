Julie Sisler: "New Year’s resolutions are hard to follow through with, so I guess my resolution for this year is to come up with a doable resolution for next year."

Katelyn Latture: "I’m training to run a half marathon with one of my childhood friends after we graduate in May."

Taylor Metcalf: "My new year's resolution is to focus on making the best decisions based on what I need, rather than what other people think I need."

Julianna Lowe: "My resolution is to be more environmentally conservative and waste less and recycle more."

Gabrielle Bunton: "My resolution is to become a better writer and to become better with photography."

Michael Collins: "I hope to improve the state of journalism not only for the sake of my own career but also for the sake of our democracy. A free, honest press serves as a barrier to corruption and abuse by political figures and should be upheld at all costs."