When I first heard of Bowling Green rock band Dan Luke and the Raid over two years ago, I was told “Dan Luke” was the name of the band’s frontman and rhythm guitarist, Daniel Shultz.

If that name sounds familiar, perhaps you’ve heard of Cage the Elephant, the Bowling Green band to end all Bowling Green bands. Shultz is the younger brother of Matt and Brad Shultz, founding members of the Grammy Award-winning group.

Cue the comparisons.

As I walked into Mellow Matt’s Music and More this past Friday on a cool and drizzly evening to purchase Dan Luke and the Raid’s debut album, “Out Of The Blue,” which was released Friday, I’d be lying to say comparisons weren’t on my mind as well. A signed artist on Nashville record label New West Records and likely the city’s best shot at a new music made-it in nearly a decade, I expected something special from the group — something professional.

After opening my new vinyl copy of “Out Of The Blue,” things were off to a nice start. Pressed into clear vinyl injected with blue dye, which forms a unique swirl on each copy, the record compelled me to play it.

I did so for the first time seated beside my best friends in a room lit with some overhanging Christmas lights. I had waited all day for what would come next.

Despite a total runtime of just 31 minutes, the project packs its 10 tracks with goodness from all directions, first catching fire with track one, “Farrah Mantra.” After an initial set of what sound like jabs of static, the song proceeds with a pulsing bassline and Shultz’s echoey, boom-and reverb-laden vocals — a defining characteristic of the project.