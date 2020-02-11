It sneaks up year after year, hitting wallets and hearts without warning. Whether you’re in a relationship and struggling to come up with date night plans or left alone this year to cope with your feelings, everyone is looking for a way to save money while enjoying this holiday. Here are 15 restaurants in Bowling Green that offer just what your heart desires:

Krispy Kreme: On Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme will offer themed donuts in the shape of a heart.

Olive Garden: Everyone’s favorite Italian restaurant is offering a special called Valentine’s To-go Dinner for Two that offers a three-course meal for $34.99.

Firehouse Subs: After 4 p.m., Firehouse offers a free medium or large sub with the purchase of one medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: With any purchase, you can get a complimentary side of queso for you and your significant other to share on Valentine’s Day.

Baskin Robbins: Buy a $15 ice cream cake and get $3 off.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Dunkin’ is rolling out heart-shaped donuts, two limited time pink drinks, and an offer for a $2 box of 10 Munchkins.

Qdoba: As per usual, Qdoba is continuing its “Qdoba for a Kiss” special in which you get a free entree with the purchase of any other entree—as long as you give someone or something a kiss.

Chick-Fil-A: Chicken Minis come in a heart-shaped tray on the morning of Valentine’s Day.

Chili’s: For $25, you and your significant other can get a three-course meal for two.

Burger King: As an anti-Valentine’s Day nod, trade in a photo of your ex and get a free Whopper at Burger King.

Blaze Pizza: If you order online, you can get 2 pepperoni pizzas for $10.

Papa Murphy’s: Take home a heart shaped pizza or two for Valentine’s Day.

Pizza Hut: For just $9.99, get a large 3 topping pizza for a night in with your significant other.

Red Lobster: For $1 only, take a heart-shaped box of biscuits home in your to-go order.

Bob Evans: Any entree can be upgraded to a three-course meal for just $3 more.

