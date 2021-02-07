Donna’s Bar is hosting a “Valentine’s Maker’s Market” this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Donna’s, located on Main Street in downtown Bowling Green, is hosting the market with 13 plus vendors, according to a post on their Instagram page. Duncan McKenzie, one of the part owners of the bar, said the bar is hosting the even because there hasn’t been a maker’s market or art show in a while. The event is open to people of all ages.

“Anybody that wants to come, come check some stuff and maybe make a purchase for a loved one for Valentine’s Day,” McKenzie said.

The event is not heavily thematic to Valentine’s Day, McKenzie said. It’s something to just remind people of the upcoming “corporate holiday.”

“A few of [the vendors] are bar regulars, and most of them are just friends of mine that are involved in the bar or I know from living in Bowling Green,” McKenzie said. “Obviously, if we continue to do these things, we’ll want to expand and create a variety of different artists and give them the sort of space they can also participate in.”

In their Instagram post, Donna’s has tagged several local artists.

“There’s going to be a lot of talented people here that if they’re not familiar with, then should come check them out,” McKenzie said.

One of the vendors McKenzie mentioned is Jordan Speer, on Instagram as @beefstrong, who does work in graphic design and animation. There are also two pieces of wall art when Donna’s Bar was Rocky’s Bar. The pieces were saved in the change and can still be seen today.

Another vendor is Nicholas Hadden, on Instagram as @g3tfollowerzh3r3, who does drawings and paintings. He said it’s hard to describe his style.

“I just have a hard time articulating what I’m going for,” Hadden stated in an email. “That and.... I’m always changing my style at least a little bit.”

Hadden said he is excited to see the other artists.

“Some are good friends of mine, some I don’t know very well,” Hadden stated in an email. “But they all have really great work.”

While he won’t be able to be at the event for very long, Hadden said he planned to just leave his drawings for anyone, no charge but he would have his Venmo and PayPal account information listed if someone did want to pay.

“Please, everyone be safe, have fun,” Hadden stated in an email. “There will be so many amazing artist[s] there.”

Donna’s Instagram post about the event said there will be live vinyl.

“I just want people to come out and see some cool things,” McKenzie said.

