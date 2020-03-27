If March was a color, it would probably be green. Time “springs forward” when daylight savings time begins, and many plants will begin growing their green foliage and some of their colorful blooms. It’s also a month known for the day of all things green and Irish: St. Patrick’s Day.

However, there is another green holiday belonging to March: National Celery Month. This holiday is probably healthier and more bizarre than its Irish counterpart, as well as lesser known.

According to National Today, celery has been around for over 2,000 years. The crunchy, stalky vegetable was discovered in the Mediterranean area of Europe around 500 B.C., but different parts of the plant had been used for medicinal purposes for nearly 400 years prior.

Celery is not normally served as a main dish, but many people probably remember eating the classic snack "ants-on-a-log," a celery stick filled with peanut butter and topped with raisins, as a child.

The green vegetable doesn’t have much flavor on its own. After all, it is over 90% water. Despite being almost flavorless, the long stalk has a lot of nutritional value.

Celery has over 20 anti-inflammatory compounds, according to Healthline, which can be beneficial to those with joint issues like arthritis.

The veggie, which is sometimes paired with buffalo wings and ranch, also has nutrients to help with digestion. People commonly eat it when dieting because it’s low in calories but also helps cleanse a person’s digestive system.

For those whose digestive systems have a more difficult time processing fibrous foods like celery, juicing has become the popular way to receive some of the same nutrients. #celeryjuice has over 216,000 posts on Instagram alone, not to mention several accounts specifically devoted to celery juice and its benefits.

Amid all the health kicks of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps celebrating National Celery Month by adding the veggie to your diet is the way to go.

Features reporter Katelyn Latture can be reached at 270-745-6291 and katelyn.latture423@topper.wku.edu.