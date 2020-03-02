In the spirit of the new month, March 2 is Old Stuff Day — a day in which purging closets and cabinets is completely acceptable. Spring cleaning season is right around the corner and today is a great way to get a head start.

Old Stuff Day can create a lot of waste and clutter, especially if this is the first time in awhile that you’ve celebrated. However, there are ways to participate in the purging festivities while remaining sustainable, including (but not limited to) dropping off your gently used “stuff” to the many places in Bowling Green that are receptive to old things.

The thrift store, which takes donations at the store location Mon - Sat 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., will accept anything and everything that you want to take them. From old mattresses to vintage clothing, this nonprofit works to offer the community an affordable place to shop.

The Salvation Army will take clothing, furniture, household goods, appliances and even your vehicle. There are drop-off locations, but Salvation Army will also come pick up old things if drop-offs are not possible.

With three locations in Bowling Green, Goodwill offers a great way to donate old stuff. Goodwill will accept almost any new and gently used items and resell them in their stores and online.

Plato’s Closet, a specifically clothing and accessories outlet, will exchange donations for cash. The employees at Plato’s Closet sift through brand name clothing items, determining the value of them, and resell the items in the store after purchasing them from the donator.

Hope House Ministries operates similarly to St. Vincent and Goodwill in that it will take a multitude of items. Clothing, furniture, books, toys and more can all be taken to Hope House to serve the community.

Habitat for Humanity is known for building affordable housing for low-income areas, but it also offers stores that sell furniture, appliances, home goods, building materials and more — all from community donations.

The Office of Sustainability will take non-perishables and toiletries and store them in the food pantry until any faculty, student or staff comes to make use of it.

The Humane Society is a shelter for animals, but while the animals are in the shelter, they need to be taken care of. The Humane Society will take pet food, toys and even your old clothing and cloths to use as beds and blankets for the animals.

