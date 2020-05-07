Birthdays are typically something we look forward to, but quarantine has been putting a bit of a damper on the celebration. It feels weird to have a birthday when you can’t go out and do anything fun. However, if you have a birthday during this time, there are still plenty of ways to have fun at home!

Make use of Zoom.

Have a video call or conference with your friends and/or family! Zoom is probably the best way to see a large group of people at once, so coordinate a date and time with the people you love over text, and create the Zoom conference! This is a great way to catch up with family and friends that you haven’t seen in a while. Feel free to put on some background music while you have your virtual party!

Order a cake or make your own.

You can still have a birthday cake during quarantine! Check to see if you can get a customized cake from a local store or bakery, and then pick it up curbside! If you don’t feel like doing that, now can be the time that you tap into your expert-baker side. If you have the ingredients, make your own birthday cake, and don’t be afraid to get creative!

Spend time with those who you’re quarantined with.

Quarantined with your parents, siblings, or a roommate? This is a great opportunity to spend even more time with them. Find a fun activity for everyone, like a board game or even a video game. (If you don’t have anything, you can always resort to charades). This is another chance to get creative; perhaps you can find a fun arts and crafts project to complete as a family.

Go outside!

If the weather is nice, go for a walk around your neighborhood. Bring someone who is also quarantined with you, or a dog if you have one. Enjoy the fresh air and take some photos to show everyone on Facebook how you celebrated your quarantine birthday.

Treat yourself to a birthday gift!

If you can’t go pick out a new birthday outfit at the mall or buy yourself something fun in person, you can indulge in a little online shopping. If there’s something you’ve had your eye on or even something silly that popped up on a social media advertisement, go ahead and get it! You’ll even give yourself something to look forward to in the mail.

Plan your dream birthday party for when quarantine is over.

Don’t stress if you can’t have your dream birthday party on your birthday. Now, you have plenty of time to peruse Pinterest and find the way to have not just a great party, but one that’s cost efficient and creative. Get planning!

