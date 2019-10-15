The school year is in full swing, which means some students might have already grown numb to the beauty of our campus. Check out these spots on the Hill if you're in need of a pick-me-up or excuse to step out of your comfort zone:

Front steps of Van Meter Hall. Though the breathtaking view from this spot is no secret, it’s nonetheless underrated. Grab some pals or even some homework and relax under the “Western Kentucky University” arch while taking in the Bowling Green skyline.

Top level of Parking Structure 1. Another student favorite, the roof of this parking structure is a great spot to catch the sunset (or sunrise, if you’re so inclined).

Roof of Grise Hall. If you can make it up there, the view is well worth the expulsion-defying act. Get a new perspective of the beauty of the Hill from its very center.

The ledge at South Lawn. The ledge in the middle of South Lawn is a perfect spot to enjoy a warm, sunny day or peaceful night and do homework, chat with friends or just people watch. You may have to watch out for any stray soccer balls or frisbees, but you’ll get to feel the pulse of WKU student life.

The 'Kissing Bridge' behind Cherry Hall. A calm oasis at the top of the Hill, the "Kissing Bridge" area is a great place to grab a spot on a bench and take in the stone and greenery for a quick mental vacation.

Honors College and International Center. For those of you who are less inclined to spend time outdoors, check out HCIC for some beautiful architecture. With plenty of nooks and crannies, you’re sure to find some great places to study or just relax.