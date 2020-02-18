Most people have a dream job or something they’d love to pursue as a career, if money were no object. However, not all these hobbies are practical when it comes to making them a full-time job. Here are some interests that can be:

Cosmetology

If you want to be part of a salon, spa, etc., you’ll likely need certification, but this is nowhere as lengthy as getting a four-year degree. Plenty of people have made businesses out of makeup or hair.

Personal trainer or coach

There are plenty of people, even in Bowling Green, who have taken on jobs as GroupX instructors at Preston, personal trainers, yoga instructors or even CrossFit coaches.

Hobbies can also be turned into side hustles, not necessarily full-time jobs. According to an article from Ladders, over 25% of adults surveyed “have already turned a hobby into a side business alongside their career.”

Owner of an Etsy shop

Many people who love to craft, repurpose old goods, design clothing, work wood and countless other things have opened Etsy shops. They aren’t necessarily their full-time jobs, but they’re enjoyable and can bring in extra money.

WKU alumna Sarah Edmundson opened her Etsy shop in 2016 after some friends encouraged her the items would sell. It started out as a way to sell crochet amigurumi dolls of characters like Ron Swanson and Baby Groot, and now she makes everything from embroidered floral earrings to maps of Bowling Green. Her arguably most popular items, however, are the bridal bouquets she replicates on fabric.

“I have always loved making things with my hands and kinda can’t help doing it, so being able to actually make some money from it was just an added perk,” Edmundson said. “I never imagined it would grow like it has, but when you love what you are doing, the work is fun.”

Writer

Whether it’s blogging, penning a novel or freelancing a personal essay, there are a number of ways to get paid for writing, if that’s one of your passions. Nowadays, with as many blogs and books as there are out there, you might need to be extra creative, unique or engaging, but it’s still possible.

Groundskeeping

This can include anything from mowing a lawn to planting flowers to designing new landscapes. Many young people have worked summer jobs with a lawn cutting service or at a country club and found working outdoors suits them well. When done well, people can make a big buck from keeping up with another person’s shrubs.

In the 21st century, most hobbies and interests have the ability to translate into a job. It’s not just limited to the list above. So, if you already have a job but also have a hobby that could be profitable, or even if you just want a job that will serve your interests, perhaps you should go for it.

Features reporter Katelyn Latture can be reached at 270-745-6291 and katelyn.latture423@topper.wku.edu.