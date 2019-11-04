The opening chords of “Dixieland Delight” drew excited screams from the crowd and a grin from country artist John King.

King played a free concert on South Lawn on Saturday in conjunction with the Interfraternity Council’s Hope Harbor benefit event.

King, an up-and-coming country artist, played a set comprised of his original music mixed with popular hits like “Uptown Funk” and the crowd favorite, “Dixieland Delight.”

King interacted with the audience, even inviting concert goers onto the stage to dance and stopping the concert for a WKU cheer.

“I love it here, it’s a very energetic campus,” King said. “Everyone has made us feel so at home from the moment we got here.”

