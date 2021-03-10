The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has finally opened up on why her and Prince Harry left the royal family in early January.

The Duke and Dutchess did an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which premiered on Sunday, where they discussed the strains between Markle and the Royal Family from British tabloids and other occurrences.

The main issue that occurred between Markle and the Royal Family regarded her son Archie, who was not going to be given security or title from the crown, according to the interview.

Markle also stated in the interview that an unnamed family member was concerned with how dark the child’s skin color would be, putting a further rift between Markle and the Royal Family.

“We have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Markle said.

Markle noted that the smear campaign run by local British newspapers and her treatment within the royal family led her to suicidal thoughts, which she claims she dealt with every day in England.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Markle said, “and that was a very clear, and real, and frightening, constant thought.”

Prince Harry joined the interview for the second half, and revealed that in his last year in England he was almost completely financially cut off, which gave him and Meghan no choice but to leave.

A statement was released by Buckingham palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, saying that the whole family was saddened to hear the challenges that Harry and Megan faced over the past few years.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the release stated. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

A chain of events from Harry and Meghans marriage in 2018 up until they left England in 2020 have further divided the family, including strains between Harry and his brother William, tabloid stories involving Meghan and tensions with William's wife Kate, Royal staff members leaving due to Meghan’s arrival and more.

Harry and Meghan revealed previously unknown facts from this time in their interview with Oprah, the result makes many see Meghan less like an antagonist and more like a victim.

