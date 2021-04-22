It’s easy to get caught up in the daily news cycle here at home, but oftentimes we miss important events that occur nationally, as well as beyond our borders. These events, no matter how small, play a role in our own lives and in the lives of those in our nation and across the world.

This past week has been no exception. Let’s break down four events over the past week you might have missed.

President of Chad dies following skirmish with rebels

Chad’s President Idriss Déby died Tuesday following a clash with rebels in the northern part of the country over the weekend, according to an article done by BBC.

Déby had traveled several hundred kilometers toward the front lines of a skirmish between a Chadian rebel group and Chad’s military, to show support for the troops in their efforts.

Déby sustained injuries from the skirmish that would later take his life.

The news of his death followed provisional reports that he was projected to win his sixth term in office, continuing his three decades of power in Chad.

A Military council headed by Déby’s son will govern Chad for the next 18 months until another leader can be democratically elected.

Alexei Navalny’s hunger strike sparks crackdown from Kremlin

Russian political oppositionist Alexei Navalny was arrested on Feb 5 for charges of defamation towards the Russian Government.

Since then, Navalny has spent months in prison and began a hunger-strike approximately three weeks ago, to protest a sentence he finds unjust.

Navalny’s arrest sparked protests from thousands of Russian citizens, and according to a recent article done by the Guardian, the Russian government is planning to label Navalny’s anti-corruption organization as an extremist group.

This move would effectively detain a majority of Navalny’s staff and employees, potentially putting an end to one of the largest opposition groups in Russian politics.

With tensions rising, Navalny is continuing with his hunger-strike, despite warnings from his doctors that he is at risk of kidney failure or a heart attack.

US State Department to set new travel advisories amid COVID-19 concerns

The US State Department is planning on setting new travel advisories which should curb travel to approximately 80% of countries world wide, according to an article done by NPR.

This decision follows an increase in COVID-19 cases in various countries of the world, which the State Department has labeled as an unprecedented risk for travel.

The State Department released a 4 point, destination-specific advisory which includes suggestions to exercise normal precautions, increased caution, reconsidering traveling to, and not traveling to at all, depending on the country.

This destination-specific advice will be updated regularly according to the State Department, making their suggestions as reliable as possible.

US ambassador of Moscow prodded to leave Russia by the Kremlin

The US ambassador for Moscow John Sullivan plans to head home for consultations following rising tensions between Russia and the US.

According to an article done by AP, Vladimir Putin recommended that Sullivan return to the US for consultations, noting that he couldn’t order him to do so.

Tensions have been rising between the western allies and Russia, with a few notable events occurring over the past few weeks, such as the Russian military mobilization towards the Ukrainian border in a supposed plan for invasion.

Events such as these have caused the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on Russia, leading to sanctions and political moves such as the recommendation for Sullivan to return home.

However, Sullivan noted in a statement that he will be returning to Moscow within weeks, and that the move to come home is mainly to discuss relations with the new Biden administration and see his family.

