I’ve walked and driven past Hilligan’s Sports Bar multiple times a week since freshman year, always hoping to catch a peek past the security guards into the wonderful world of alcohol and ... and what? I have no idea. It’s like the “cool kids club” everyone talks about but nobody outside is allowed to know about. But now, as a newly christened legal drinker, I’m prepared to learn what all the hype is about. It’s time to get to drinking — I mean, working. Tip #1: Pregame, pregame, PREGAME! Even before I stepped foot on Hilligan’s property, I was nervous. I texted my guide for the night, my friend Tyler, confirming and re-confirming the plan. We would meet up with Herald photographer Reed Mattison, who would photograph the occasion, for the night at Hilligan’s, then make our way to Hideout bar and eventually see where the night took us. I got dropped off at Hilligan’s shortly after 10 p.m., and when Reed, who also happens to be a bartender, got there, I asked if he had any last-minute advice. His thoughts were simple: Get the true bar experience, which can only happen when you’re not sober. Tyler backed this up as soon as we got inside, saying it’s a must to “pregame” — begin drinking prior to a social event where further drinking will ensue — before you even get to the bars. This is to save your money and your sanity, since bars are fun but not exactly somewhere you want to be while sober. I can attest to this.

The second I stepped inside Hilligan’s, I was both overwhelmed and underwhelmed. The floor was a little sticky, and there was a strange humidity in the air even though it was inside and the place was not particularly packed aside from a mass of people huddled around the bar. As the bouncer checked my ID and scanned me over, I was strangely nervous. Despite knowing I was 21 and legally able to be there, there was something intimidating about the fact I was suddenly there when just a few days prior I couldn’t be. The room was dimly lit, which is somehow comforting. The only way to be heard is to shout, so Tyler, Reed and I stood in a circle shouting in each other’s ears. I couldn’t stop looking around, trying to take in every detail. But as I did, I became aware of how much I was hyping the place up as I stood there. I was in the cool kids club, only it’s not really that ... cool? It occurred to me the details of the building would seem much cooler if they were a little blurry, maybe even tilted a tad. I decided I needed a drink (or two) before I could properly make an assessment. Tip #2: Know your deals or prepare to pay dearly

I turned to Tyler and asked what drink he recommended me getting to start off my night. His answer was simple: Whatever is cheapest. Tyler explained bars will suck you dry, so it’s important to know what the deals are. This is even more important if you didn’t pregame but intend to get fully drunk. He said to find these wherever they’re posted throughout the bar, on social media or just by asking the bartender (if you can shout loud enough). We made our way to the bar, where Tyler flagged down the bartender and asked for the deals. We each got a drink, myself following Reed’s lead and getting a double vodka cranberry. The drink was about $5, but while I expected it would be cheaply made and watered down, the bartender just kept pouring in the vodka. As a “lightweight,” I began to wonder if this was going to be a very good or very bad night. We grabbed our drinks, and Tyler gave a grand tour of the building. I was surprised to find out how big it was and that there was a solid number of people eating full meals at the tables inside. I was informed Hilligan’s has the best pizza, which is a must-have when wrapping up the evening. The atmosphere wasn’t the crazy one I expected — one with dancing on the bar and fist fights breaking out every few minutes. It was lighthearted and relaxed. We found a spot along the second bar in the back, and Tyler gave me a rundown on the bar scene while downing a pitcher of beer. I had no idea how many things I didn’t know. Where do you leave your cups when you’re done? Anywhere, but preferably on the bar or in a trash can. How do you tip the bartender? At least $1 per drink, but more if it’s multiple drinks or complicated drinks. How do you stay standing when everything is blurry? Hold onto whatever stranger is closest or just dance and hope you don’t drop it too low.