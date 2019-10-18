It’s mid-October, and Halloween is right around the corner! What better way to get into the spirit than to watch some movies?

If you’re not a fan of getting scared, though, don’t fret — they don’t always have to be scream-worthy. Here are five not-so-scary films to watch this season.

1. “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

This 1993 classic takes place in Salem, Massachusetts, and follows teenager Max Dennison, his little sister and their friend as they explore an abandoned house with a dark history. Max accidentally awakens a coven of witches known as the Sanderson sisters, which leaves the three kids forced to stop them from becoming immortal. Not to mention the film features witches, a black cat and a zombie. What more do you need for Halloween?

2. “Frankenweenie” (2012)

In this animated film, a young boy named Victor Frankenstein loses his best friend, a dog named Sparky. Excelling in science, Victor tries an experiment to bring Sparky back to life and succeeds. All is well until his classmates find out and begin bringing other animals back to life with terrifying consequences. Oh, and it’s a Tim Burton-directed film. Enough said.

3. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

This one’s another classic Burton film. Jack Skellington, the “Pumpkin King” of “Halloween Town,” gets tired of frightening people after years of the same Halloween shenanigans. He soon stumbles upon a new place called “Christmas Town” and plots to kidnap Santa Claus and take his place. The best part is this movie can be watched for three months straight — it’s not just for Halloween!

4. “Halloweentown” (1998)

You may remember this one if you watched the Disney Channel when you were a kid. The film follows Marnie and her siblings as they discover their family comes from a line of witches. They follow their grandmother back to Halloweentown and discover they must stop an evil force from taking over the town. If you can’t get enough of the storyline, there are also three sequels!

5. “Beetlejuice” (1988)

This 1988 film (also directed by Burton) revolves around a couple who die in a car crash and find their spirits trapped inside their home. After a new family moves in, the couple tries scaring the homeowners away without any luck. Before long, the couple calls on a poltergeist named Beetlejuice to help out. It’s a fun and wild ride — just don’t say his name three times …

Features reporter Kelley Holland can be reached atkelley.holland872@topper.wku.edu.