Shakin travels across the U.S. to different colleges with his business, “Shake on the Move,” which sells jewelry under a pop-up canopy. His tables are full of beautiful and intricate rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets that he imports from a wholesaler.

The name of Shakin’s business is appropriate considering he has lived on the road for the past 40 years, driving an RV all the way. He’s now onto his third RV.

At each destination, Shakin stocks up his fridge with local organic food and moves on.

Last week, Shakin visited WKU on Thursday and Friday, greeting customers with a smile and positive attitude. He arrived on campus each day around 6:30 a.m. to set up his vending area and wait patiently for students to gather.

Behind the show tables were bags upon bags of rings in various styles and sizes, each labeled carefully with a price and size. Among the variety Shakin laid out for students to peruse were Celtic-style rings, faith rings, toe rings and even rings made out of spoons.

“I’m at another college every week all the way through Christmas,” Shakin said in between assisting students.

Shakin has been traveling school to school since around 1979, but he hopes to retire in the next year. He used to visit WKU for several years in a row, but 25 years ago the school stopped allowing vendors on campus. His first year back was 2018, and he quickly became a hit among students.