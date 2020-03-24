On Tuesday morning, the WKU Athletics Twitter page prompted current and former Hilltoppers to share pictures and videos of themselves waving the infamous red towel for a hashtag called Red Towel Tuesday.

Originating with former basketball coach E. A. Diddle’s habit of carrying a red towel with him to every game, WKU sports fans have followed in his footsteps, waving red towels at sports games. The red towel has even become the logo of WKU Athletics.

After WKU students were asked to move off-campus to continue their online classes through the rest of the semester, WKU Athletics followed along with #RedTowelTuesday as students, faculty and alumni shared images of them waving the infamous red towel.

“Although our campuses look different this week,” President Caboni tweeted, “the WKU Spirit remains strong. Hilltoppers, join me in sharing your spirit, wherever you may be!”

Caboni wasn’t the only faculty member to share his #RedTowelTuesday. The College of Education and Behavioral Sciences Dean Corinne Murphy shared a video of herself waving the “social distancing towel.”

The trend was started by the WKU Athletics account as a reminder for Hilltoppers to “get through these times as we always have — together!”

WKU soccer player Isidora Pekez shared images of herself waving the red towel from her snowy home in Canada, and WKU Topperette Brianne Bachman waved the red towel saying, “Tops on top always!”

Even Big Red joined in on the trend with a video captioned, “Enjoying my quarantine in paradise.”

The WKU Athletics Department wrote that Hilltopper spirit will not be stopped even though games have stopped.

“And while we may not be able to gather on campus for the time being, we can show that we’re united like never before,” the department wrote.

