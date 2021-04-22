A "fast fashion" discussion was hosted by Honors 251, a class about sustainability, to educate students about better ways to buy fashion merchandise to limit their environmental impact.

Students gave a presentation sharing local places where students could shop second-hand, including Mother Teresa’s, The Clothes Lion, and Consignment Corner.

WKU fashion merchandising professor Carrie Cox gave a presentation about ways to limit contributions to fast fashion and how to be more sustainable. Cox said she recommended students try a “fashion diet,” which is where people avoid buying new clothing if it’s not necessary.

“I am on a fashion diet, it's because COVID,” Cox said. “I thought, ‘Well, why do I need to buy new clothes? I'm not going anywhere.’ If you go on a fashion diet, you become creative.”

Repairing clothing is another way to extend the time that a person can wear an item.

“Learn to sew,” Cox said. “Find someone who will teach you. A lot of people learn after watching a YouTube video. If you’re under 5’2, you’ll need to hem your pants, or if a button breaks off, you can fix it.”

In one of the classes Cox teaches, her students upcycled old police uniforms that were donated by the sustainability office.

“I said ‘Let's make them into fashion,” Cox said. “I have a lot of fun when I upcycle. People got really creative and we were able to upcycle them.”

The fashion industry creates a large amount of waste, by throwing away items or luxury brands burn many of their items that don’t sell, Cox said.

“There is a terror of what discounting would do to prestige brands such as Chanel or Burberry,” Cox said. “The idea is keep it scarce, and keep it exclusive.”

