After raising over $300 last semester, the WKU student organization Hope for Haiti plans to top that this spring semester.

The group held its first meeting of the spring 2021 semester on Feb. 22. They discussed holding more fundraisers to help reach their goals and ways to make them fun, like selling hand-made bracelets.

“It costs $4 to feed a kid for a week, and the hand-made bracelets we make are $2 each,” said Abby.

Cox said the main goal for the student-run organization is to put on fundraisers to help raise extra money for the Haiti ministry in Nashville. All the money that they raise goes straight to a family program at a school in Gobert, Haiti.

“We started this organization last semester in the fall, and we held a more than anticipated successful fundraiser exceeding the goal we had,” Organization President and sophomore Abby Cox said.

Cox’s experiences with her hometown church drove her passion for charity and gave her inspiration to continue her work at WKU.

“The idea came from my church at home in Nashville with their Hope for Haiti program, and I eventually got super involved with it my senior year of high school, and so when I got here at WKU I wanted to bring something like that down here,” Cox said.

The group plans to hold its first fundraiser of the semester next month. You can keep up to date with the organization by following their Instagram account @wkuhope4haiti.

Shane Stryker can be reached at shane.stryker614@topper.wku.edu.