Marvel has created another hit with its newest edition to the Marvel Universe, “WandaVision.”

According to Forbes magazine, since its debut on Jan. 15 on Disney+, WandaVision has been streamed over 6.5 million times in the U.S.

This show follows a journey of grief and loss, but it is also a story of deep felt love, as Vision says, “What is grief if not love persevering?”

Where does WandaVision and its characters fit into the Marvel universe?

After coming back from Thanos’ snap, which erased half of the universe’s inhabitants, Wanda Maximoff learns that Vision, the superhero she loved, has died.

The series stars Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen, who has been in the MCU as the Scarlet Witch since 2015, and the Vision played by Paul Bettany.

Marvel has announced a new Dr. Strange movie that deals with the Multiverse and Spiderman, though it is unclear if WandaVision will play into this move and how. It has been revealed that Wanda Maximoff will make an appearance in the upcoming film.

Jimmy Woo, played by Randall Parks, is a familiar face as he plays the same FBI agent that befriends Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in the Ant-Man movies. He is familiar with magical occurrences and therefore is sent by the FBI to work with S.W.O.R.D. in resolving the “Westview Anomaly.”

Among the other familiar faces are Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, who is a scientist enlisted to help with Westview. We see her character in the past Thor movies as an aid to Thor and others.

There are some new faces in the MCU with its introduction of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

Monica is a child of the former S.W.O.R.D. head, and once she returns from the snap she finds it to be under new management by Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) who has deconstructed Vision after his death. She is also believed by many fans to be a superhero in her own right as we have begun to see throughout the series.

One of the main antagonists in the series is Agatha Harkness who pretends to be a friendly and quirky neighbor character before revealing her role to be much deeper than initially believed.

Agatha was already a Marvel character in the comics but now she has been brought to the screen. Many fans see this as merely leading up to a new movie involving Agatha and potentially Dr. Strange, as well as Wanda’s two children, Tommy and Billy.

What do fans think will happen in the end of WandaVision?

The series is still on-going, but that has not stopped the fans from proposing their own theories about its repercussions on the future of the MCU.

Some of the most prominent theories include Dr. Strange appearances and explanation of the X-Men and of the Fantastic Four.

A lot of fans believe the ending of WandaVision will be resolved in the upcoming Dr. Strange movie, Multiverse of Madness. As magic is involved throughout this show magic must be the solution they claim.

Not merely force as S.W.O.R.D. would use, so they claim this is a lead up to Dr. Strange getting involved to fix this which will provide the basis for his next movie in the MCU. This has been given some steam as Deadline has said it hasn’t been confirmed for a second season and the actors will appear in Dr. Strange.

Another fan theory, published by ELLE, proposes that this will explain the Fantastic Four and maybe even the X-Men. As we have seen in the show going through the “Hex,” as it is called, alters DNA and likely alters that of the trapped townspeople, giving a possible origin to mutants.