“On WKU’s campus specifically, Black History Month is about understanding that we cannot express our blackness,” Moore said. “We need more advocating, and that’s what we’re trying to do on campus this month.”
Because there is such a small percentage of black students, students have expressed the climate is not ideal for Black History Month.
“Black History Month at Western lacks a lot of representation from those who are not people of color,” junior Mya Peoples said. “I often see no signage or promotional Black History Month pieces or ads around campus. It’s celebrated in spaces like ISEC, but once you go outside of that realm, it goes unnoticed.”
However, there are resources for these limits that black students face.
“The climate is what you make it,” Moore pointed out. “This month shows that you can be a fly in the buttermilk — but with a presence.”
For previous Black History Months, the black organizations on campus have held their own events central to their purpose as a celebration. This year, the organizations came together to collaborate on a single calendar of events that was accessible for all black students.
“Compared to past Februaries on WKU’s campus, this month will give more exposure to the black students on campus,” Moore said. “The calendar of events that we created was designed by all of the black organizations on campus. We’re unified this month for the purpose of celebrating unity.”
On WKU’s campus, there are 22 black student organizations, including groups like the Intercultural Student Engagement Center (ISEC), multiple Greek organizations, the Black Student Alliance (BSA) and the Black Women of Western (BWOW).
For the first year, unity will become a more central aspect of Black History Month on WKU’s campus because it echoes the history of black culture. On a campus that is predominantly white, it is important that black students have these opportunities to collaborate on supporting each other.
“In essence, there is only one month dedicated to celebrating our heritage,” Peoples said. “We really only have one time a year to bring organizations together for a special event. Being unified this month makes all the difference.”
With a collaborative calendar of events, black students will be able to attend all of the university’s events without worrying about conflicting schedules between organizations. The full calendar of events for Black History Month spans across six weeks.
Black History Month began on Jan. 30, but the events will continue until March 6.
The Students of Color Discoverfest on Feb. 3 was organized by the historically black greek organizations on campus. Peoples, who is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, helped organize the event.
“The event allowed people to discover groups and get involved,” Peoples said. “Students of color were able to come together and showcase what we do around campus.”
More events include a viewing and discussion of the Netflix documentary “13th” to reveal the history of racism in the American prison system, a discussion called “Don’t Touch My Hair” with local beauticians and a film series on Ida B. Wells that will honor the activism of the post-reconstruction era.
“I’m looking forward to the Young, Black and Gifted Mixer,” Moore said. “It’s a photoshoot for students to create photos that are representative of different decades. It’ll be very unifying.”
With the help of black organizations and the black student body, Black History Month at WKU is full of unified, inclusive events throughout the month of February.
This year, students have come together to make Black History Month different than it has been in the past.
In 1976, former President Gerald Ford declared the first national observation of Black History Month. Every February since then, the prominence of black culture in American history has been celebrated.
“Black History Month is a celebration of our culture and a remembrance of all the events in our history,” Peoples said.
Not only does the month celebrate culture, but Black History Month is also important to the true understanding of American history, Peoples said.
“Black History Month serves as a sort of anniversary — a birthday — to a year-round celebration,” said Moore. “It’s a constant recognition of our achievements as black people.”
Black History Month, as it celebrates the history of black culture, also celebrates contemporary black culture and achievement.