Because there is such a small percentage of black students, students have expressed the climate is not ideal for Black History Month.

“Black History Month at Western lacks a lot of representation from those who are not people of color,” junior Mya Peoples said. “I often see no signage or promotional Black History Month pieces or ads around campus. It’s celebrated in spaces like ISEC, but once you go outside of that realm, it goes unnoticed.”

However, there are resources for these limits that black students face.

“The climate is what you make it,” Moore pointed out. “This month shows that you can be a fly in the buttermilk — but with a presence.”

For previous Black History Months, the black organizations on campus have held their own events central to their purpose as a celebration. This year, the organizations came together to collaborate on a single calendar of events that was accessible for all black students.

“Compared to past Februaries on WKU’s campus, this month will give more exposure to the black students on campus,” Moore said. “The calendar of events that we created was designed by all of the black organizations on campus. We’re unified this month for the purpose of celebrating unity.”