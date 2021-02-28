Jacqui Lubbers, a former art professor at WKU, passed away on Feb. 22 at the age of 67.

Lubbers was a part-time weaving and arts appreciation professor and received her masters from WKU. She taught weaving for the Department of Art and Design for over thirty years, and her work had been featured in the Kentucky Museum and many art galleries.

Kristina Arnold is a professor and head of the Department of Art and Design. Arnold said that Lubbers made an impact on students during her time teaching at WKU, and through her art.

“In the role of both artist and teacher, the biggest measure of impact is to influence others,” Arnold said. “It is clear, from the number of former students noting the ways in which Jacqui changed their lives and their art, that she more than achieved that goal.”

Arnold said she thought that Lubbers’ art was beautiful, and she has a scarf that Lubbers created that she knew she would never give back.

“Jacqui brought a spark to the department, with her sassy sense of humor and her 'take no prisoners' style of communication,” Arnold said. “I think we all have ‘Jacqui quotes’ and ‘Jacqui stories’ that each time we remember them, they make us smile.”

Arnold said it was heartwarming to see people share their memories with Lubbers via social media after the Department of Art and Design shared a post to commemorate her.

“She taught at WKU for more than 30 years,” Arnold said. “In that time instructed literally hundreds of students the art of weaving. She was passionate about keeping this more traditional craft form alive via passing it down to new generations of students, while at the same time making the art form contemporary in her own work.”

Many WKU alumni have shared memories with Lubbers on the post, and made kind comments about how Lubbers influenced them. Mailey Wilson is a WKU alumni who studied art education.

“This woman is the reason I found my passion in the art world,” Wilson said via Facebook post. “She made me realize my love for the fiber arts and I share that same passion [and] love to my students. I am so happy I was able to study my degree concentration under her as she was not only an amazing educator but a wonderful person.”

No services are scheduled at this time. Contributions may be made to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society in Jacqui’s honor.

