The art of permanently inking masterpieces into skin takes years to master, and those who step up to the challenge know just how difficult it can be.

Walking in the front door of Solid Gold Gallery, a tattoo shop on State Street, you’re met with white walls and steep steps. At the top of those steps is a long hallway with a seemingly endless amount of doors — doors leading to talented artists locked and loaded to make tattoo dreams come true.

Jonathan Fowler is one of six award-winning artists the gallery’s website is proud to claim, but his work stands out. This year, Fowler is celebrating his 20th year tattooing.

Fowler inked his first tattoo, a joker straight out of a “Lowrider” magazine, on a friend’s back at just 17 years old. Two years later, he scored an internship at Topper’s Fine Line Tattoo in Bowling Green.