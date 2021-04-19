Fairen Harris, author, body positive activist and creator of Love Thy Belly, pushes for people to love their full self regardless of weight.

The Frankfort native began Love Thy Belly as a hashtag in November 2017 to go against society's definition of a perfect body. Harris was also in an abusive relationship where her partner would talk badly about her body.

“My partner at the time was consistently making negative comments about my body in terms of weight gain in our relationship,” Harris said.

When the relationship began, Harris was on a fitness journey that affected her mental health in different ways.

While pursuing her master’s degree and working multiple jobs, Harris was gaining weight.

“I wasn’t taking care of my body. I had been used to taking care of my body, so I was in a very harmful head space within myself,” Harris said. “My partner was also projecting a lot of harmful words to me as well.”

People began to grow curious about the hashtag she used with her social media posts and began using it themselves.

“I am a very rebellious person by nature, I love my belly,” Harris said. “People would ask me about my journey and then a lot of people started hashtagging their pictures #LoveThyBelly and it continued to grow.”

In September 2018, she did a photoshoot to launch a campaign around the hashtag. It then grew into merchandise, a podcast, a book and more. Harris is still unsure of where her business is headed but her message is still the same.

“I want to use it as a representation of fat bodies across all identities like gender, sexualities,” Harris said. “I want fat bodies to be represented in multimedia spaces like film, photography, the fashion industry. Just everywhere.”

The next year, Harris created her book “Dear Fat Girls: When Love Wasn’t Enough” and published it in August 2019. The process began with her writing a letter to herself, which she had done years earlier.

“In 2015 I wrote a letter to myself, to my body,” Harris said. “It was about the way I never accepted my body and the way that I treated my body.”

She then took the letter and used it to give inspiration to other plus-size women. The book contains 100 self-affirmations for people struggling with body acceptance.

Harris began her podcast series the same year in October. The episodes cover topics like life, love and liberation. Each episode, she brings in people to talk about the various topics. Harris asks people questions and let’s them tell their story.

“I’m a pretty non-traditional and unconventional person,” Harris said. “I like for my podcast to be a dialogue.”

The website also offers another avenue for people to share their story called Body Freedom. The section publishes writings from Harris and other people to express themselves and talk about their experiences.

On the topic of Body Freedom, Harris said it’s a struggle because you are the person who has to face your flaws or shortcomings.

“There are some days when you are high on life. I love myself. I love my body,” Harris said. “The next day, you can’t even get out of the bad.”

She further explains that you have to accept the struggle to find and love yourself.

Harris wants people to learn from Love Thy Belly that all bodies are acceptable.

“Love Thy Belly is to remind people that all bodies are good,” Harris said. “Everyone's body deserves to be appreciated, respected and loved because it just needs to.”

For more about Love Thy Belly, go to the website.

