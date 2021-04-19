Supper and Sounds opened with a welcoming social atmosphere. The air was filled with sounds of families out for the night and the mellow tones of Creedence Clearwater Revival or the Eagles from a man with his guitar. The outdoor seating helped alleviate pandemic worries and provided a break from the ongoing pressures of the world. To do so, Robin Buckner started Supper and Sounds in August 2020. She reached out to her friend Gary Weilage, an out-of-business musician, to perform on Friday nights at her restaurant Mammaw's Kitchen. “It’s just something for people to enjoy and relax,” Buckner said.
Music at Mammaw's
Anna Leachman
Anna Leachman is a sophomore staff photographer for the College Heights Herald. Raised in Louisville, she came to Western to pursue a major in photojournalism with a minor in studio arts.
Weekly Print Edition
