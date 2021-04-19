Supper and Sounds opened with a welcoming social atmosphere. The air was filled with sounds of families out for the night and the mellow tones of Creedence Clearwater Revival or the Eagles from a man with his guitar. The outdoor seating helped alleviate pandemic worries and provided a break from the ongoing pressures of the world. To do so, Robin Buckner started Supper and Sounds in August 2020. She reached out to her friend Gary Weilage, an out-of-business musician, to perform on Friday nights at her restaurant Mammaw's Kitchen. “It’s just something for people to enjoy and relax,” Buckner said.

Anna Leachman is a sophomore staff photographer for the College Heights Herald. Raised in Louisville, she came to Western to pursue a major in photojournalism with a minor in studio arts.