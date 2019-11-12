With the weather getting colder and the night’s darkness coming sooner, it’s the perfect time to sleep in on the weekend and spend the day in bed.

If you’re like me, the weekends are dedicated to “me time” and catching up on everything I’ve missed throughout the week. Of course, this includes my favorite shows on Netflix.

For those of you who are looking for new shows to power through on the weekends, here are some of my recommendations:

1. Typewriter (2019)

This five-episode horror drama can be watched in just under five hours. It follows a group of kids who love the paranormal. When a family moves into a notoriously haunted mansion, the kids are determined to crack the case. This spooky show is written in Hindi and dubbed in English, and it’s definitely worth the time.

2. Russian Doll (2019)

If you’re looking for something to keep you laughing and on your toes, this show is exactly for you. In “Russian Doll,” main character Nadia is stuck in a loop in time and continuously relives her 36th birthday. Her journey to stop the loop has the perfect mixture of humor and seriousness.

3. Ouran High School Host Club (2006)

If anime is dear to your heart, you may have seen this floating around the internet. For those who are looking to try delving into the world of anime, this is the perfect place to start. When Haruhi, an honor student in an elite school, stumbles upon Ouran’s host club, everyone’s lives are changed. This anime is a mixture of comedy, angst and romance.

4. Dark (2017)

If you like things a little dark, then this show is a must. Dubbed in English from German, this show has so many twists and turns you’ll find it hard to stop watching. Everything starts when two children go missing and even time can’t be trusted. The town weaves an intricate web of lies and mystery — and it’s up to you to figure it out.

5. Reply 1994 (2013)

This Korean drama will tug at your heartstrings and make your stomach sore from laughter. The show follows the lives of college students in a Seoul boarding house. This drama has aspects of “slice of life,” romance and comedy that will make you want to watch it again and again.

6. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2019)

While many may have seen this show, if you haven’t — it’s a must for paranormal lovers. A spin-off of the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” show from the ‘90s, the Netflix adaptation is much darker. As you follow Sabrina’s coming of age in the witch world, you become invested in all of the challenges Sabrina faces.

7. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2012)

Now that this anime is becoming popular, it’s the perfect time to sit down and binge. The anime follows an epic battle between “JoJo” Joestar and his stepbrother Dio, who are both hoping to inherit the family fortune. This anime is an adventure fantasy but has bits of comedy scattered throughout. Join the JoJo hype!

8. A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017)

While you may be thinking, “This is based on a children’s series,” I can assure you — this show is for all ages. The humor spread throughout the episodes has had me cackling while I sat curled up with my laptop. Based on the books by “Lemony Snicket,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” follows the lives of three orphans who constantly deal with, well, unfortunate events. If you loved the books, you’re sure to love this live-action masterpiece.

9. Mindhunter (2017)

This interesting thriller throws you into the minds of serial killers and the detectives who are trying to figure them out. Through intense studying and profiling, these agents try to capture the villains. If you liked the hit show “Criminal Minds,” maybe give this a try next.

The next time you have a free weekend and feel like cozying up in bed, open up Netflix and try out one of these shows. Scary, comedic or romantic, there’s a show for everyone.

Features reporter Taylor Metcalf can be reached at taylor.metcalf496@topper.wku.edu.