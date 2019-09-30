Around 300 people gathered at Phil Moore Park for “Operation Anvil,” a World War II reenactment hosted by the nonprofit Honoring Our Heroes. A group of historians who have attended reenactment battles across the country founded the organization two months ago with hopes to preserve military history.

Ron Cummings, executive director of the nonprofit, said the reenactments are intended to remind us of our past and promote respect toward veterans.

“We are paying homage to veterans who fought for our freedoms,” Cummings said. “What we want to do is share, show, educate and honor.”

Operation Anvil was a battle in southern France between the Allies and Germany in 1944. It just so happened Bowling Green features terrain very similar to the south of France, Cummings said, which made it a perfect reenactment site.

After an opening ceremony, around 100 reenactors fitted with authentic military uniforms and replica weapons stationed themselves in the park’s large field. Two battle reenactments took place, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m.

Smoke filled the air, and tank guns fired back and forth between American and German soldiers as onlookers watched and took photos. Young children sat on their parents’ shoulders, intently eyeing the scene.