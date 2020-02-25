Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday,” reflects the last night of carnival season before the fasting season of Lent begins for Christians on Ash Wednesday. The celebration is best known in New Orleans, but if you can’t make it to Louisiana for the holiday, there are plenty of places to celebrate around Bowling Green.

1. 440 Main

440 Main’s “biggest celebration of the year” will offer drink specials, dinner specials, giveaways and a DJ from 8 to 11 p.m.

2. Hilligan's

Hilligan’s will be offering a plethora of drink specials. Stop by to get a $4 Hilligan’s Hurricane, $3.50 French 75 or a $3 King Cake Shot with whipped cream and a baby on top.

3. Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom should be offering a Mardi Gras inspired pizza — but who knows? It’s always a surprise on Fat Tuesday.

4. Double Dogs

Double Dogs will be offering drink specials, especially on its special Mardi Gras drink called Hurricane.

5. Gerard's 1907 Tavern

Gerard’s 1907 Tavern will join Bowling Green bars in offering special drink and dinner prices on Fat Tuesday, so don’t miss the opportunity for some fine dining before Lent begins!

6. 643 Sports Bar & Grill

643 Sports Bar & Grill will also be offering food and drink specials in celebration of Mardi Gras, but these deals are a surprise, so you won’t find those out until you get there!

