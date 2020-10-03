Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Queer Student Association. It is actually called the Queer Student Union. The Herald regrets this error.

To kick off LGBTQ+ History Month, ISEC held a two-day celebration with music, food, raffles and an opportunity to socialize to help bring together the campus community.

The first night took place on Oct. 1 in the DSU Auditorium, and the second night was on Oct. 2 on South Lawn.

Corbin Werner, a junior majoring in computer information technology from Glasgow, was present at the festival the second night. They are the president of the Queer Student Union at WKU and shared what they felt the importance of the organizations involved in hold this event.

“In order for people to succeed, they need support, especially for the LGBTQ+ community and going to college,” Werner said. “It’s our job to help make sure people know that there are people like them here, and get them connected to resources.”

State representative Patti Minter also made an appearance at the event to show her support for students and to explain her latest legislature to help the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m here for you. I represent you,” Minter said. “I’m proud to be a founding member of the Bowling Green Fairness movement. I’m proud to be the co-sponsor of the statewide fairness bill because y’all means all, doesn’t it? I’m proud to be a primary co-sponsor on a bill to ban the inhumane and barbaric practice of conversion therapy. I’m ready to fight for you.”

Students also shared their feelings about attending the event. Patrice Powell, a sophomore majoring in dietetics from Louisville, shared her appreciation for having an supportive event.

“It’s a very inclusive event, and it makes people feel that even if they’re different that there are people who are like them,” Powell said. “ The Intercultural Student Engagement Center is amazing. They help literally anyone who’s different, it just makes you feel really included and I appreciate that.”