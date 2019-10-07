The Bowling Green City Commission struck down a Fairness Ordinance, which protects the LGBTQ community from discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations, this past May in a 3-2 vote. Fourteen cities across Kentucky currently have a Fairness Ordinance, and the latest city to adopt the ordinance was Versailles, which took place last week.

The Fairness Campaign was founded in Kentucky in 1991, and Louisville passed a Fairness Ordinance in January 1999, making it the first city in Kentucky to do so.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson and commissioners Sue Parrigin and Joe Denning voted no to the ordinance in Bowling Green. They did not respond to multiple calls for comment.

“I’m pretty steadfast in the fact that yes, everybody needs to be treated fairly,” said nay voter Sue Parrigin to WKYU. “Although, I think that if we want to pass laws that say this has to happen in the workplace or in a legal contract for an apartment or a house or whatever you want to rent, that that needs to happen at the state level.”

In spirit with a continued fight for the ordinance, people participated in the festival in flying colors — literally and figuratively.