Dalgona, or “whipped” coffee is the latest trend popping up across social media like Tik Tok and Instagram. This DIY coffee recipe started in South Korea and started appearing online during the country’s quarantine, and is sometimes called “quarantine coffee.”

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of instant coffee

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of hot water

1 cup of whole milk (you can use milk of your choice, such as almond milk)

Instructions

Combine instant coffee, sugar and hot water in a mixing bowl. Using a whisk or an electric hand mixer, beat the mixture until the color changes to a light, golden brown and the mixture takes on a thick consistency, almost like a meringue. Pour the milk into a tall glass with some ice and put the mixture on top.

