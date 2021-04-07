Rock Steady Boxing at Live Active is hosting its first annual Parkinson's Awareness Event on April 17th.
The event will take place at Hot Rods Stadium from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“We chose the Hot Rods Stadium because of its location and how gracious the folks there are,” Executive Director Jill Steffey said. “We want to help as many people as possible.”
The free event will feature 12 stations in the gym, boxing equipment, therapists, and helpful organizations. There will also be food trucks, t-shirts for sale, and door prizes.
“Rock Steady Boxing is for people with Parkinson's and we want people to know we are out there ready and waiting for them to come ‘Fight’ with us to help decrease their symptoms and have some fun in the process,” Steffey said.
Henri Aboah can be reached at aronie.aboah179@topper.wku.edu Follow her on Twitter @HenriAboah