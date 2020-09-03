WKU students engaged with campus student organizations this week through a virtual Discover Fest.

Discover Fest is an annual event presented by WKU Student Activities where students can come and meet organizations on campus as well. It’s an opportunity for organizations to recruit and educate students on means to be involved on campus.

This year, Discover Fest takes place Tuesday-to-Thursday via zoom.

Randall Bogard, assistant director of Student Activities, said a lot of research went into the event to decide what format was best. Bogard eventually mirrored another structure similar to what they are doing now.

“Initially I requested to do it face to face, but because of the guidelines it was not feasible for us to do that,” Bogard said. “In my research, I found an example of another entity doing something similar on Zoom. We were able to make it our own.”

Organizations that’d previously participated were asked to update their information for the upcoming academic year and were permitted to register and participate in Discover Fest after doing so.

This year individuals will introduce their organizations and give students the opportunity to ask questions.

Each day of the event will also be recorded and uploaded online, so that students who weren’t able to attend get the opportunity to see the information presented.

According to Randall Bogard, the link to the Zoom is available on their website and shared with students, faculty and staff. With the newly created Youtube channel for Student Activities, participants will be able to access the link there as well. For students who registered, a link will be sent directly.

“For each Zoom room, there will be graduate assistants as moderators for the entire hour,” said Bogard. “When students arrive they will be greeted by a representative for student activities who will share what they do as Student Activities and keep the conversation flowing.”

Bogard said this event helps students find a place here at the Hill to call home.

“I think Discover Fest is a great event and I think it’s very important, especially for first year students, to get connected through Discover Fest. Our goal is to get everybody connected and to allow them to find a palace away from home, so they feel comfortable here,” Bogard said.

Seven sessions were offered over a three day period starting this today with Greek Life and Departmental organizations.

On Wednesday, there were three sessions: 4 p.m. with Sports and Recreation, 5 p.m. with faith based organizations, and 6 p.m with general student organizations.

Thursday will host the last two sessions at 5 p.m with student representatives and honors and 6 p.m.with professional organizations.

