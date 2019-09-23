The butterflies in my stomach fluttered as if trying to start a tornado. Alex Huffer, an employee at the University of Kentucky, auditioned earlier in the day. Though he said the prospect of trying out “gets the heart pounding,” he admitted the actual process wasn’t rocket science.

“I didn’t really think much of anything,” Huffer said of what crossed his mind while auditioning. “I just went in there, and I did it.”

No matter, my brain couldn’t stop moving. Despite never knowing much about the show besides its name and the tiki torches, the competitive side of me — the same one responsible for my muscular demise after working out with WKU Police Department officer Tim Gray earlier this semester — wanted to show I’d be a fearsome contestant.

Flash forward to me just moments before entering one of four isolated rooms in which the interviews took place: With no more than 90 seconds to make an impression or not, what did I really have to lose?

Turns out, not much.

Upon walking into an interview room, I was asked to stand in front of a nearby video camera — footage of the interview would be sent to show producers, who would then decide if I was worth any buzz or better left on read.

First question: “How do you survive daily life?”

Thrown for a loop, I interpreted the question a tad literally, noting I tend to avoid walking in front of the train near my apartment before heading to class.

Next question was what past contestants I liked. I said I had never watched the show, but I used this as an opportunity to play devil’s advocate: “Wouldn’t it be interesting to see how a total rookie plays the game? How long before he does something dumb?”

And just like that, it was onto my last question.

“What makes you a good choice for ‘Survivor’?”

This one was easy. Before I could even turn my head and point to the bunned mass of hair I’ve trimmed only twice since 2016, I said, “Because I’m a weirdo.”

From auditioning in an oversized tank top to smiling at the camera with thumbs-up at either side of my chin for at least two seconds until footage stopped rolling, I’m sure this wasn’t too hard to believe. Needless to say, I’d likely entertain some people.

Though I left the tryout realizing I neglected hours of homework to do something I had no business doing, I couldn’t complain. Maybe I’d get a call back, maybe I wouldn’t.

What mattered to me was waving goodbye to my comfort zone for just a while. Try surviving that.

