For any students with a sweet tooth, The Pie Queen of BG, a local baked good business, will be serving baked goods and pies on campus today.
According to the Pie Queen of BG’s Facebook page, the wagon will be serving from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Market on the Avenue at Centennial Plaza.
The wagon will be serving this weekend on Friday and Saturday at the Gypsy Moon Marketplace. The wagon will be serving from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Owners and WKU alumni Brie and Brad Golliher purchased Alvaton’s Boyce General Store in 2012. They transformed the small grocery into a restaurant that serves burgers and baked goods.
The Pie Queen is what Brie Golliher originally wanted the Boyce General Store to be, but it instead became a local restaurant that has baked goods in addition to burgers and fish fries. The Pie Queen uses a wagon that allows her to serve pies in different locations and events throughout Kentucky.
Their pies come in an array of flavors such as peanut butter fudge, coconut cream, Kentucky pies, the award-winning chocolate nest, and fudge. The business sells “sammies” such as oatmeal cream pie, brown sugar chocolate chip sammie, “ChewChaca,” and “PB2.” They also sell tea towels and mugs featuring pie puns on their website, as well as many gifts appropriate for Mother’s Day.
Debra Murray can be reached at debra.murray940@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @debramurrayy