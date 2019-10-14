Now that fall break is over, the end of the semester is rapidly approaching. Are you ready for it? With so many assignments, events and deadlines, it’s easy to let things slip through the cracks. Don’t worry, though, the Herald thought ahead, and we have you covered — this is what you need to do before the semester ends:
1. Complete your FAFSA.
Yeah, attending school is great, but making sure you can pay for it is also pretty satisfying. Get your FAFSA done and out of the way well before the June 30 deadline.
2. Check your finals schedule.
As finals approach, so does the excitement of going home! Make sure you check the schedule before you buy that plane ticket or agree to a family vacation. Also, check your class syllabi in case the professor has specified alternative final assessment arrangements for your class.
3. Get in touch with your family.
The semester is in full swing, which means things are about to get even crazier. Take some time to talk to family and friends back home. Let them know you miss them, and give them an update on how you’re doing. They’re thinking of you, and you’d rather let them know now instead of getting bombarded with calls and texts later on.
4. Research for classes next semester.
Registration for spring classes begins this month, so do your research! Set yourself up for a successful semester by asking around about which classes to take, and check Rate My Professors before making any final course decisions. You’ll thank yourself later.
5. Apply for scholarships.
Even before you’ve completed your FAFSA for next year, you should get a start on applying for scholarships. There are plenty available through the various departments on campus as well as a wealth of outside scholarships just waiting for you. Take a little time to apply to a few, and give yourself some financial stability for the upcoming semester.
6. Update your resume.
Whether you’re looking for a summer internship or approaching graduation and looking for a big kid job, it’s important to always have an updated resume on hand. You never know whom you might meet over break and what connections they might have, so be prepared by keeping your resume in tip-top shape ahead of time.
7. Follow the Herald on social media.
Get the latest news by following us @wkuherald.
8. Go to a WKU sporting event.
Whether it’s football, soccer, basketball or intramurals, take some time to support your fellow Hilltoppers. Bring along your red towel, learn the cheers and immerse yourself in the fan section. That’s what college is all about, right?
9. Experience autumn on the Hill.
There’s something special about watching the colors change from green to yellow, red and orange, and you can do it right on campus at Centennial Mall or one of WKU’s many green spaces.
Features reporter Julie Sisler can be reached at 270-745-6291 and julie.sisler389@topper.wku.edu. Follow Julie on social media at @julie_sisler.