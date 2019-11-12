While Bowling Green has plenty to offer, sometimes the best way to spend a weekend is to get away. Whether you’re traveling on a budget or ready to blow whatever cash is left in your bank account, here are some weekend getaway destinations that just might make coming back to campus a bit harder than expected.

Cumberland Falls, Kentucky:

A two-and-a-half-hour drive away, Cumberland Falls is the perfect spot to get in touch with nature. Disconnect from the outside world by taking in the beautiful mountain and waterfall views while hiking, fishing, horseback riding and more. If you’re really looking for adventure, skip the lodge and rough it by camping!

Gatlinburg, Tennessee:

Though a longer, four-and-a-half-hour drive, Gatlinburg is a crowd favorite among WKU students, with multiple on-campus organizations using it as their retreat destination. Gatlinburg is the best of both worlds — from its beautiful mountain views perfect for hiking and camping as well as its array of shops and museums for time out on the town.

Kentucky’s abandoned places road trip:

For anyone looking for something a little less picturesque and a little more spooky, this tour is sure to satisfy. Spanning over the course of 10 hours of driving, this begins in Creelsboro and wraps up at Waverly Hills Sanitorium in Louisville. The tour covers ground across the state, visiting abandoned and spooky spots throughout, including an abandoned hospital and a “ghost ship.” For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/kentucky/abandoned-places-road-trip-ky/.

Indianapolis, Indiana:

A manageable three-and-a-half-hour drive away, Indianapolis is a great choice for anyone in need of an exciting city retreat. With museums featuring everything from art to race cars and plenty of shows and sporting events on any given day, Indianapolis has something for everyone.

Chattanooga, Tennessee:

Just over three hours away, Chattanooga boasts a variety of attractions sure to fill up a weekend. With museums like the Tennessee Aquarium, an underground waterfall at Ruby Falls and plenty of shops and nightlife, Chattanooga will satisfy all your getaway needs.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail:

For those of legal drinking age, what better way to experience what Kentucky has to offer than following the famous Bourbon Trail? You can plan your trip to cover as many or as few of the 29 distilleries featured on the trail, which will lead you through a variety of Kentucky cities and towns all in the name of our state’s signature drink. For more information or to begin planning your trip, visit https://kybourbontrail.com.

Features reporter Julie Sisler can be reached at julie.sisler389@topper.wku.edu. Follow Julie on social media at @julie_sisler.