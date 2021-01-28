Buff City Soap, an all-natural soap and skin care service with over 60 locations nationwide, plans to open their newest store in Bowling Green.
The grand opening weekend of their newest location in the Bowling Green area on Thursday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 7.
Buff City Soap will be located at 1680 Campbell Lane, directly across from Walmart.
Buff City District Manager Judy Crumbaker said opening a new store in Bowling Green was a a safe and smart choice on part of the company.
“We love Bowling Green and how welcoming the community is and have done well with our other brands in the Bowling Green area,” Crumbaker said.
Unlike any store-bought skin care brands, Buff City Soap make their products with plant-based ingredients and develop their skin care products daily in the store.
“Buff City Soap is a natural soap and skin care company. We only offer plant-based products that are made in the store daily,” General Manager Jennifer Crockett said. “Our selections include soaps, bath bombs, body butter, laundry soap, shower soap and more.”
Buff City Soap offers the unique experience to customize your soap products with your favorite scents. There are currently 30 scents that are available for use.
“You can come in and get a laundry soap, we can put the scent you want in that laundry soap,” Crockett said. “Anything can be customized in the store, which is again something that Bowling Green doesn’t have.”
Buff City Soap is still hiring employees and several students have already accepted positions, Crockett said.
“We have done quite a bit of hiring and we have hired several college students,” Crockett said. “We definitely are open to hiring college students. We love it, so we want to support WKU for sure.”
Crockett said Buff City Soap is rewarding customers in celebration of the grand opening of the Bowling Green location.
“The first 50 people who come into the store Thursday through Sunday are going to get free soap for a year,” Crockett said. “That equates to two bars a month for the first 50 people through the door Thursday through Sunday.”