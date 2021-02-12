Love is in the air and you need to show your special someone a good time for Valentine’s Day. Here are some fun and romantic events going on around Bowling Green for the celebration of love this weekend.



Romance at the Railpark

The Historic Railpark & Train Museum is hosting its seventh annual Valentine’s Day event. “Romance at the Railpark” will take place between Feb. 12-14 at the museum, located at 401 Kentucky St.

The event will include dining options, live music, poetry reading and screenings of the film “Valentine’s Day.” Guests can reserve a dining car experience and view the dinner menu and film screening times on the museum’s website. A $99 dinner-to-go option is also available.

Valentine’s Day events at the Corvette Museum

The National Corvette Museum is offering a “Sweetheart Soiree” dinner on Feb. 13 for $60. The dinner includes a choice of one of three entrees, sides, dessert, and three beverages. Guests can select one of the three seating times: 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Seating reservations can be made for two, four and six guests. For an additional fee, guests can reserve treats from Riley’s Bakery and flower arrangements. To register for this event, visit the museum’s website or call 270-467-8804 or 270-777-4506. The museum is located at 350 Corvette Drive.

Additionally, the museum will be hosting a “Toast to Love'' brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 14. Guests can reserve seats for two, four and six people for $40. The museum will be offering a selection of entrees, sides and beverages. To register for this event, visit the museum’s website or call 270-467-8804 or 270-777-4506.

BGPR Sweethearts Challenge

The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its first Sweethearts Challenge this weekend in downtown Bowling Green. Challenge participants will need to search for parts of a single book in various locations.

There is one version of the challenge for couples and another for families. The books will be provided by the Warren County Public Library. The challenge will be available from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14. For more information, text “sweetheartsbg” to 47177.

Valentine’s Day Partner Yoga

For $30, you can pair up with a partner for yoga at Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 14. The cost of the session includes both partners. You can enroll in the event by visiting Be Happy’s website. The yoga studio and salt cave is located at 2710 Nashville Road, Ste. 104.

