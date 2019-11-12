Eating out with friends can be quite enjoyable, but when you find yourself going to the same places too often, it can get bland. If you’re on campus and aren’t familiar with Bowling Green, your options can feel limited to what’s right in front of you.

Places like Cook Out, Double Dogs and the Great American Donut Shop are all spots we know and love — maybe a bit too much — but that’s hardly the extent of the cuisine we have around town. Keep these locations in mind the next time you and your friends are looking to chow down:

Montana Grille:

If you’re looking for a good burger or sandwich at an affordable price, then Montana Grille is a good choice. The restaurant itself has an outdoorsy lodge theme, and it’s quite the cozy atmosphere. Its menu offers more than what’s mentioned here, so look for yourself at the restaurant’s website! Located at 1740 Scottsville Road.

India Oven Fine Indian Restaurant:

Now, eating out can be a bit expensive, and you certainly want the best bang for your buck if you’re strapped for cash. In this case, a buffet may be your best bet, and India Oven Fine Indian Restaurant has a lunch buffet with your name all over it. Located at 1755 Scottsville Road.

Gerard’s 1907 Tavern:

Another great option to consider is Gerard’s 1907 Tavern. If it’s soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches and beer you’re looking for, then this may be the place for you. Located at 935 College Street.

Smokey Pig Bar-B-Q:

If you’re in the mood for barbecue, then you can’t go wrong with Smokey Pig. Just have a look at the menu — it will have your mouth watering in no time. Located at 2520 Louisville Road.

El Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant & Grill, Que Buenos Fresh Mexican Grill:

Perhaps you’re in the mood for Mexican food and margaritas? Then El Mazatlan, or El Maz for short, is a mainstay for college students. It’s generally a fun atmosphere, and there’s good food and GIANT margaritas, so it’s worth considering. Located throughout Bowling Green, including at 2435 Nashville Road. In the same category is Que Buenos, and there are certainly people who prefer one or the other, so you might as well try both! Located at 1633 U.S. 31 W. Bypass.

Griffs Deli:

If salads, wraps and paninis are your craving, then Griffs Deli should be at the top of your list. I strongly recommend their criminally under-advertised stuffed potatoes, or “Mega Spuds,” as they’re named. Located at 1640 Scottsville Road.

Shogun Bistro:

Shogun Bistro is certainly the move if you’re in the mood for sushi. It’s a good atmosphere, and the food is delicious. I’m not sure what more you can ask for. Tip: Shogun keeps a food truck at Tidball’s bar for snappy weekend dining. Located at 761 Campbell Lane.

White Squirrel Brewery:

For those of you looking to indulge just a tad more than usual, White Squirrel offers a slice of Bowling Green cuisine unlike many others. From house-brewed craft beer and locally sourced beef burgers to chicken wings as big as your head (only a slight exaggeration), this spot won’t disappoint for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Located at 871 Broadway Ave.

Mellow Mushroom:

You really didn’t think we’d include a pizza place on this list? Think again. Mellow Mushroom is a must-stop spot in Bowling Green for its “out-of-this-world” pizzazz and commitment to fresh ingredients. Also, its $10 one-topping large pizza deal every Monday is certainly worth a visit. Located at 1035 Chestnut Street.

Hopefully this will help out the next time you’re a bit unsure of what sounds good to eat. Instead of settling for the same ol’ food you have every week, give these a try! There’s plenty of other options out there, as well, so don’t be afraid to explore Bowling Green a little.

Features reporter Andrew Martel can be reached at andrew.martel358@topper.wku.edu.