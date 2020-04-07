Let’s face it, quarantine can get boring. Only a few days in and you feel like you’ve got nothing left to do? You’re in luck. Here are some personal goals you can accomplish while quarantined.

Become TikTok famous

TikTok seems to be all the rage these days. Get on the app and create a funny video. We’re all growing delirious, so pretty much anything will be funny to viewers at this point. Quarantine-related content will probably be your best bet at the moment. Be relatable. Use the appropriate hashtags and watch the likes roll in… maybe. Bonus points if you wear a WKU shirt in your video.

Complete a television series

This can apply to that Netflix series you’ve been meaning to binge, or maybe there’s more than one. Why not try to see how many series you can complete in two days, or in a week? How long will it take you to watch all 15 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy? Grab some popcorn and find out.

Read a children’s book series

Have books from your childhood still laying around? Now is the perfect time to delve back into them. Immerse yourself into those stories you loved when you were a kid. Maybe you’ll think to yourself, “Why did I like this?” or maybe you’ll get hooked. It might bring back some fond memories. Oh to be young again!

Learn a new language

If you’ve been wanting to learn a new language but have been putting it off, your time has come. Download an app like Duolingo and get started. It’s a great way to pass the time and you’ll learn while doing it. Maybe by the time quarantine is over, you’ll be able to count to twenty or hold a basic conversation in a new language!

Pick up a new hobby or learn something new

This one might be hard, depending on the materials you have available at home. But look around and see what you can find. Grab a pencil and paper and try drawing. Does anyone in your house know how to crochet or knit? Ask them to teach you, or ask to borrow their materials and find an online tutorial. Learn how to braid your hair. Learn how to create the perfect winged eyeliner. YouTube is full of tutorials for pretty much anything you can think of.

Clean out your closet

You know that dark corner of your closet that you avoid at all costs? I know you hate thinking about it, but it’s time to dig deep and clean it out. Get rid of that shirt you haven’t worn since 2016. Maybe you’ll find things you forgot that you had. While you’re at it, clean your entire room.

Listen to an artist’s entire discography

Have that one music artist you like a few songs by? Go to their Spotify page and listen to all of their albums, one by one in the order that they were released. One cool thing about this is you can see if the artist’s sound has changed through the years. Don’t forget to listen to all of their singles, too. You might just find your new favorite song. If not, you can still brag to everyone that you listened to the entire discography.

Features reporter Kelley Holland can be reached at 270-745-6291 and kelley.holland872@topper.wku.edu.