Gasper Brewing Company, 302 State St., opened its doors for the first time this weekend as a new place for adults and students to relax and enjoy locally-made beer.
Gasper had its grand opening last Saturday, Feb. 26, with a great turnout of hundreds of brew enthusiasts who were able to enjoy live musical entertainment from groups such as a local jazz group called “The Menagerie” and more.
Gasper owners Isaiah and DeAnna King celebrated their grand opening. Isaiah King decided to turn his hobby into a full-time profession last year, leaving behind his former job of being a mechanical engineer and becoming a full-time brewery owner with his wife.
“I am so happy for Isaiah and his wife on opening their brewery, and their beer is really good too,” Quentin Miller, a friend of the owner, said.
Customers were glad to see the brewery open to give Bowling Green more than just the college bar scene.