During a tour of the skeleton structure of the new WKU Commons at Helm Library, WKU President Tim Caboni announced an exciting new lineup a food-restaurants that will soon fill the space. The Commons is a 35-million-dollar project that began in January 2020, it has been a buzz on campus ever since.
The venues the space will host are chain locations of Moe's Southwest, Panda Express, Rising Roll, and also two well-known local businesses: Spencer’s Coffee and Lost River Pizza Company. Caboni included there will be space to host a venue that will rotate restaurants every few weeks. The line-up this fall for that spot is Tavolino, Ever Grains, and Barbecue District. Their will also be space to provide pop-up shops of other local venues to give WKU a taste of the Bowling Green Community.